The Falcons selected Bowman in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 118th overall.

Bowman (5-foot-10, 192 pounds) is a safety with an incomplete game, but his strengths appear unique enough to make up for his potential limitations. Bowman was a four-year starter at Oklahoma and flew all over the place, but sometimes to a reckless extent. Bowman is eager but a liability in run defense, in part because he sometimes tries to play bigger than he actually is. Bowman might need to rebrand from safety to more of a pure slot corner kind of application, but in that role Bowman would still definitely have the wheels (4.42-second 40-yard dash) to run with receivers. Bowman's greatest appeal is probably his ball-hawking ability -- Bowman returned three interceptions for touchdowns in 2023 and could prove a unique turnover threat in Atlanta.