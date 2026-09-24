Bowman (Achilles) is available for Thursday's game versus the Packers.

Bowman sustained a season-ending Achilles injury ahead of the Week 12 meeting with the Saints during the 2025 campaign. It's unknown if the 23-year-old will be eased back into action. However, Bowman's return, even if it's in a limited capacity, couldn't come at a better time, considering A.J. Terrell (groin) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday. The 2025 No. 118 overall pick finished his inaugural year by accruing 26 total tackles (15 solo), 1.5 sacks, one interception and one pass defended in six regular-season games.