Bowman (hamstring) was estimated as a non-participant in practice Wednesday, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

Bowman was unable to suit up on Monday Night Football versus Buffalo due to a hamstring injury. The Falcons held a walkthrough Wednesday, so his status as a non-participant is an estimate. Bowman will have two more chances to practice this week ahead of Sunday's Week 7 matchup in San Francisco. If he can't suit up for that game, Dee Alford could absorb most of his defensive snaps.