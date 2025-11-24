Bowman sustained a torn Achilles in practice and will miss the remainder of the season, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

The rookie from Oklahoma was placed on the injured reserve list Saturday, and it has since been clarified that he won't return this season. Bowman had a productive first year while on the field, appearing in just six games but recording 26 total tackles, including 2.5 sacks, two passes defended, with one interception, and one forced fumble. Expect Dee Alford to operate as Atlanta's top slot defender while Bowman is sidelined for the remainder of the year.