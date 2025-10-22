Bowman (hamstring) was estimated as a nonparticipant Wednesday, as the team did not practice, Marc Raimondi of ESPN.com reports.

Bowman hasn't played since Week 4. The rookie cornerback had taken on a significant role before getting hurt, logging at least 66 percent of Atlanta's defensive snaps in each of the four contests in which he suited up. Bowman will almost certainly need to get back on the practice field in some capacity this week to have a chance of returning Sunday against Miami.