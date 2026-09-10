Bowman (Achilles) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Will McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.

Bowman was removed from the active/PUP list at the end of training camp after clearing his physical, but his workload is still being limited as he continues to recover from a torn Achilles that he suffered in November of last year. His practice participation over the next two days will provide clarity on his status heading into the Falcons' regular-season opener against the Steelers on Sunday.