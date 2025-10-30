Falcons' Billy Bowman: Limited in Wednesday's practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bowman (hamstring) was a limited participant in Atlanta's practice Wednesday, Tori McElhaney of the team's official site reports.
Bowman was sidelined for the past three games but managed to return to practice Wednesday, albeit in a limited capacity. If he ends up being good to go for Sunday's matchup versus New England, the 22-year-old will likely resume his role as the team's starting slot cornerback.
