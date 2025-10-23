Falcons' Billy Bowman: Misses Thursday's practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bowman (hamstring) did not participate in Thursday's practice.
Bowman has been listed as a DNP for the first two practices of the week and has missed the Falcons' last two games due to a hamstring injury. He would have to practice in at least a limited capacity Friday to have a realistic chance of returning Sunday against the Dolphins.
