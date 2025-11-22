The Falcons placed Bowman (Achilles) on injured reserve Saturday, Tori McElhaney of the team's official site reports.

Bowman suffered an Achilles injury during Atlanta's walkthrough Friday, and the issue is serious enough for him to land on IR. As a result, he'll miss at least the next four games, though his absence may extend longer given the nature of the injury. The Falcons signed cornerback Cobee Bryant to the 53-man roster Saturday to help absorb the loss of Bowman. Dee Alford may see the biggest jump in defensive snaps following Bowman's injury.