Bowman recorded four tackles (two solo) and an interception during Sunday's 22-6 win over the Vikings.

Bowman, Jalon Walker, James Pearce and Xavier Watts have all carved out strong roles as rookies, and the Falcons' defense appears to be significantly improved because of the new additions. They all flashed during a defensive-dominated game on primetime, including Bowman and Watts each notching their first career interceptions. Bowman has 10 tackles (four solo), two pass deflections and 0.5 sacks through his first two NFL games.