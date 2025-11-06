Bowman (hamstring) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Marc Raimondi of ESPN.com reports.

The rookie fourth-rounder has missed the last four games while nursing a hamstring injury, but his ability to practice in full Wednesday indicates that he is on track to return against the Colts on Sunday. Bowman had a sizeable role in the Falcons' secondary prior to his injury, so his return could result in Dee Alford reverting to a depth role and special teams contributor.