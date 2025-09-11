Bowman (shoulder) was limited in practice Thursday, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

Bowman wasn't listed on Wednesday's injury report, so his shoulder issue appears to have been sustained during practice. His status will now need to be monitored approaching Sunday night's road game against the Vikings. The rookie fourth-round pick started at slot cornerback in Week 1 against Tampa Bay, recording six tackles (two solo) and a half-sack while playing 80 percent of defensive snaps.