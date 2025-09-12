Bowman (shoulder) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Vikings, Will McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.

Despite upgrading from limited practice Thursday to a full session Friday, Bowman remains questionable for Sunday's affair. The rookie safety from Oklahoma played 45 defensive snaps in Atlanta's Week 1 loss to the Buccaneers, recording six total tackles, including 0.5 sacks, while playing as the team's top slot corner. Friday's full practice suggests Bowman is trending toward playing in Week 2, but if he's unavailable, Dee Alford will likely start in the slot.