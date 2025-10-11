Bowman (knee/hamstring) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Bills, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

Bowman popped up on Friday's report due to knee and hamstring injuries, which limited him in the final two practices of the week. The rookie fourth-rounder has played a key role in the Falcons' secondary this season, so his absence would lead to more snaps on defense for Dee Alford and Mike Ford. Bowman's status may not be officially known until approximately 90 minutes before Monday's 7:15 p.m. ET kickoff.