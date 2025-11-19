Falcons' Billy Bowman: Records sack Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bowman recorded four tackles (four solo) including 1.0 sacks during Sunday's 30-27 overtime loss versus the Panthers.
Carolina quarterback Bryce Young was sacked five times in Week 11, including the first full sack of Bowman's young career. While the rookie has certainly shown some promise for Atlanta, his somewhat limited role as a nickel corner isn't translating to IDP viability in most formats.
