Bowman (hamstring) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Patriots, Marc Raimondi of ESPN.com reports.

The rookie safety from Oklahoma is now in line to miss his fourth consecutive game due to a hamstring injury. Across his first four career NFL games, Bowman tallied 17 total tackles, including 0.5 sacks, and two passes defended, with one interception. While he remains out in Week 9, expect Dee Alford to operate as the Falcons' top slot corner.