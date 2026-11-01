Bowman (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

Bowman was initially tagged as questionable after stringing together consecutive limited practices Thursday and Friday. However, he hasn't progressed enough in his recovery from a hamstring injury to play Sunday, so he'll end up being sidelined for a second consecutive game. Sydney Brown figures to see an uptick in defensive snaps in the absence of Bowman, whose next chance to play is Week 9 against the Bengals on Sunday, Nov. 8.