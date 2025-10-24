Falcons' Billy Bowman: Won't play Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bowman (hamstring) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Dolphins, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Bowman didn't practice all week and missed Atlanta's last two games due to a hamstring injury, so it's no surprise he'll be sidelined again Sunday. The rookie safety from Oklahoma has tallied 17 total tackles and two passes defended, including one interception, and one forced fumble across four games this season. While he's out in Week 8, expect Dee Alford to draw another start at slot corner.
