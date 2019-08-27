Walsh succeeded on five of nine field-goal tries during his kicking session at Falcons' practice Tuesday, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Head coach Dan Quinn was adamant that looking too closely at practice stats is a "dangerous subject," but did concede that Walsh's performance took a dip between Monday and Tuesday. Quinn stressed that in-game results is a far stronger indicator of ability, and the coaching staff will have to make a decision on the starting kicker based on that. Giorgio Tavecchio has floundered with four missed field goals on eight opportunities thus far in the preseason slate, while Walsh enters Thursday's tilt with Jacksonville having posted a 79.9 percent conversion rate over his past five NFL seasons, after hitting 92.1 percent as a rookie.