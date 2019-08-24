Walsh signed a contract with the Falcons on Saturday, Will McFadden of the team's official site reports.

Walsh last saw an NFL field with the Seahawks in 2017, where he made 21 of 29 field goal attempts (72 percent). Before that, the 29-year-old spent five seasons with the Vikings, where he converted 84.2 percent of his field-goal attempts and 94.5 percent of his tries on extra points. Walsh will be joined by Giorgio Tavecchio in Atlanta.

