Wreh-Wilson (groin) was a limited participant for Thursday's practice, Jason Butt of The Athletic reports.

The 29-year-old defensive back has been unable to get back on the field since sustaining a groin injury during the Week 4 loss against his former team, Tennessee. Wreh-Wilson was not able to practice at all leading into Sunday's loss to the Cardinals, so the fact that he has been capable of logging back-to-back limited sessions suggests there is a chance of him being active when the Falcons take on the Rams' sixth-ranked passing attack in Week 7.

