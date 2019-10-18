Falcons' Blidi Wreh-Wilson: Back-to-back limited practices
Wreh-Wilson (groin) was a limited participant for Thursday's practice, Jason Butt of The Athletic reports.
The 29-year-old defensive back has been unable to get back on the field since sustaining a groin injury during the Week 4 loss against his former team, Tennessee. Wreh-Wilson was not able to practice at all leading into Sunday's loss to the Cardinals, so the fact that he has been capable of logging back-to-back limited sessions suggests there is a chance of him being active when the Falcons take on the Rams' sixth-ranked passing attack in Week 7.
More News
-
Falcons' Blidi Wreh-Wilson: To miss another game•
-
Falcons' Blidi Wreh-Wilson: Sidelined Week 5•
-
Falcons' Blidi Wreh-Wilson: Suffers groin injury•
-
Falcons' Blidi Wreh-Wilson: Agrees to extension with Atlanta•
-
Falcons' Blidi Wreh-Wilson: Quiet 2018 campaign concludes•
-
Falcons' Blidi Wreh-Wilson: Not on injury report•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Instant reaction: Mahomes injury hurts
Patrick Mahomes went down with what could be a serious knee injury during the first half of...
-
Week 7 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 7 Waivers: Injury replacements
We've got the potential for some real difference makers on the wire in what could be a huge...
-
Rankings: Bail on Rams O?
It's been a frustrating start for some of the biggest names in Fantasy. Our experts take stock...
-
RB Preview: Fournette breakout coming
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 7 including waiver wire adds...
-
Week 7 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...