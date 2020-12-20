Wreh-Wilson (illness) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, William McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.
Wreh-Wilson was forced to leave the contest in the second quarter, as he's failed to record a fantasy-relevant stat. As long as the veteran is sidelined, Isaiah Oliver and Tyler Hall could see a slight increase in snaps.
