Falcons' Blidi Wreh-Wilson: Good to go
Wreh-Wilson (groin) is not listed on the Falcons' injury report ahead of Sunday's Week 7 game versus the Rams.
Wreh-Wilson was able to log a full practice Friday after being limited earlier in the week. Barring any setbacks, he should take on a bigger role than usual in the Falcons' secondary, as Desmond Trufant (toe) will be sidelined.
