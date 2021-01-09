Wreh-Wilson, who notched two tackles during Atlanta's 44-27 Week 17 loss to the Buccaneers, closed out the 2020 season with nine tackles, four pass deflections and three interceptions over 15 appearances.

Wreh-Wilson delivered interceptions in Weeks 3, 8 and 14, providing the eight-year NFL veteran with the Falcons team lead in the category despite him not registering a single start all season. The UConn standout only exceeded 30 defensive snaps in three games, as Atlanta relied upon A.J. Terrell, Isaiah Oliver, Kendall Sheffield and Darqueze Dennard (quadriceps) for regular cornerback snaps. He's set to become an unrestricted free agent in March after pulling in $1.1 million in base salary during 2020.