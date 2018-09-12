Falcons' Blidi Wreh-Wilson: Not on injury report
Wreh-Wilson (shoulder) was not listed on Atlanta's injury report Wednesday, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Wreh-Wilson was sidelined for the Falcons' season opener due to a shoulder injury, but would appear to have made a full recovery. The veteran seems likely to suit up Sunday against the Panthers, providing Atlanta with essential cornerback depth.
