Wreh-Wilson collected 24 tackles and broke up seven passes across 14 games (two starts) for the Falcons in 2019.

Wreh-Wilson has notched just one interception across 60 career regular-season games, but he at least performed adequately during the current campaign while shouldering an enhanced defensive role. He played 50-plus percent of the defensive snaps in every outing between Weeks 14 and 17, providing him with his first four-game stretch with a majority defensive snap share since 2014. The veteran defensive back and special-teams contributor is set to become a free agent, but there remains the possibility that Atlanta brings him back for a fifth season with the club.