Wreh-Wilson picked up four tackles and two pass deflections in three appearances for the Falcons this season.

Atlanta's drafting of Isaiah Oliver in the second round of April's draft compressed Wreh-Wilson's role within the Falcons defense, as he fielded just 30 defensive snaps this season compared to 65 last year. Accounting for a decrease in special teams involvement as well, Wreh-Wilson saw a 50.7 percent reduction in snap count between 2017 and 2018. With his contract expiring over the offseason, Wreh-Wilson's future with Atlanta remains up in the air.