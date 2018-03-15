Falcons' Blidi Wreh-Wilson: Re-signs with Atlanta
Wreh-Wilson signed a one-year contract with the Falcons on Thursday, Will McFadden of the team's official site reports.
Wreh-Wilson signed his third one-year deal with Atlanta in as many years. In eight games last season, the cornerback recorded just four tackles and one pass defensed. He'll continue to be a depth secondary and special teams player for the team in 2018.
