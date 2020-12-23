Wreh-Wilson (illness) was a full participant in practice Wednesday, Will McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.

Wreh-Wilson left in the first half of last week's game after feeling ill, but he seems to be over the effects of the illness and should be good to go for Sunday's game against the Chiefs. Atlanta's beleaguered secondary will need all the help it can get against Patrick Mahomes and the high-flying Kansas City passing attack.