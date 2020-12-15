Wreh-Wilson recorded an interception during Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Chargers.
The veteran cornerback went without a tackle over 11 defensive snaps, but he delivered a takeaway in the waning moments of Sunday's loss. Faced with a tie game and Los Angeles driving into Atlanta territory in the final minute of regulation, Wreh-Wilson stepped in front of a Justin Herbert pass to provide the Falcons with possession at their own 45-yard line. Matt Ryan would throw an interception of his own three plays later, rendering Wreh-Wilson's third INT of the 2020 campaign less impactful.
