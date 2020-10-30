Wreh-Wilson collected four tackles, one tackle for loss and an interception during Thursday's 25-17 win against the Panthers.

Carolina was mounting a threatening two-minute drill Thursday night, down eight points in the fourth quarter. Teddy Bridgewater led the Panthers down to the Falcons' 30-yard line with 65 seconds to go, but on the ninth play of the drive, Wreh-Wilson stepped in front of a pass intended for D.J. Moore to secure a game-icing takeaway. A head injury to Kendall Sheffield partway through the contest allowed for Wreh-WIlson to play his third-highest defensive snap count of the season (30), and he may have earned more opportunities moving forward with his clutch performance.