Wreh-Wilson (groin) was ruled out for Sunday's game at Houston, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Wreh-WIlson suffered the groin injury last week versus the Titans and was unable to practice this week. The 29-year-old has played only 13 defensive snaps this season, so the Falcons' defense is unlikely to be significantly impacted.

