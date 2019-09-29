Play

Wreh-Wilson was forced out of Sunday's game loss to the Titans with a groin injury, William McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.

He was initially deemed questionable to return, but Wreh-Wilson never did. The 29-year-old mainly plays on special teams, and he may be held back in practice during the week ahead.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories