Wreh-Wilson left Thursday's preseason game against the Dolphins with a shoulder injury, Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official site reports.

The specifics of the injury are not yet known, but Wreh-Wilson was ruled out from returning to the game. The 28-year-old signed his third one-year deal with the Falcons in March and will serve as a depth corner and special teams contributor if he remains on the 53-man roster.