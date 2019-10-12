Wreh-Wilson has been ruled out for the Falcons' Week 6 matchup against the Cardinals, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

The veteran cornerback is in line to miss his second straight contest after playing on a combined 13 defensive snaps and 33 special teams plays between Weeks 1 and 4. Had he himself not been injured, Wreh-WIlson may have seen more involvement in the defensive rotation as result of Desmond Trufant (toe) being inactive for this game, but it will instead be rookies Kendall Sheffield and Jordan Miller who see an uptick in playing time against Arizona's 17th-ranked pass offense Sunday.