Wreh-Wilson is expected to start now that A.J. Terrell (Reserve/COVID-19 list) is inactive for Sunday's matchup against the Bears, Jason Butt of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The Falcons currently rank 31st in the NFL at 372 passing yards allowed per game with Terrell playing Weeks 1 and 2, but now Atlanta will be left with Wreh-Wilson, Darqueze Dennard, Isaiah Oliver, and recent practice-squad callups Delrick Abrams and Tyler Hall as its available cornerbacks. Wreh-Wilson has played a combined three defensive snaps over the first two weeks, but he may be asked to take on a considerable defensive workload against Chicago's 29th-ranked pass offense.