Falcons' Blidi Wreh-Wilson: Will not play Thursday
Wreh-Wilson (shoulder) will not suit up against the Eagles on Thursday, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
Wreh-Wilson suffered a shoulder injury in the team's preseason finale against the Dolphins, and has been sidelined from practice since. The Falcons will enter Week 1 with less depth at the cornerback position than expected, with both Wreh-Wilson and Isaiah Oliver (ankle) injured.
