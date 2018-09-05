Wreh-Wilson (shoulder) will not suit up against the Eagles on Thursday, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Wreh-Wilson suffered a shoulder injury in the team's preseason finale against the Dolphins, and has been sidelined from practice since. The Falcons will enter Week 1 with less depth at the cornerback position than expected, with both Wreh-Wilson and Isaiah Oliver (ankle) injured.

More News
Our Latest Stories