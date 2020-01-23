Falcons' Blidi Wreh-Wilson: Zero INTs for fifth straight year
Wreh-Wilson collected 24 tackles and seven pass deflections while suiting up for 14 games (starting twice) for the Falcons during 2019.
The former Titan possesses just one interception across 60 career regular-season games, but this year he performed adequately while shouldering an enhanced defensive role. Wreh-Wilson played 50-plus percent of the defensive snaps in every outing between Weeks 14 and 17 -- providing him with his first four-game stretch with a majority defensive snap share since 2014. He collected the second-best total of his career in tackles, and in Week 15 came up with a personal-best four pass deflections during an upset win over the 49ers. The veteran defensive back and special-teams contributor is set to become a free agent, but there remains the possibility that Atlanta brings him back for a fifth season with the club.
