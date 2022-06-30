Pinion was signed by the Falcons on Thursday.
Pinion will stay in the NFC South after being released three seasons into his four-year contract with the Buccaneers earlier this June. The 28-year-old punter averaged a career-low 42.5 yards per punt over 15 games in 2021, and he failed to play a full season for the first time in his career while dealing with a torn hip labrum. Pinion appears to be healthy once more this offseason and should be immediately favored to earn Atlanta's top punting spot over Dom Maggio and Seth Vernon.
