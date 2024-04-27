The Falcons selected Trice in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 74th overall.

Trice evidently played at over 270 pounds for Washington, where he was the team's leading pass rusher the last two years, but he slimmed down to just 245 before the combine, presumably with the hopes of running faster. To run just a 4.72-second 40 at that weight is a pretty big disappointment, as it raises the concern that Trice would run something more like a 4.9-second 40 at his real playing weight. Trice seems skilled as an edge rusher and certainly has the motor, but his tools grade is not that of a starter and puts a lot of pressure on his technique development.