Trice (knee) has been an active participant in training camp practices, Terrin Waack of the Falcons' official site reports.

Trice missed the entire 2024 season after tearing his ACL in the preseason. He did not participate in OTAs or minicamp, but he has made strong strides in his recovery over the past year and has been present in every single training camp practice thus far. The 2024 third-rounder will likely serve in a depth role at outside linebacker but could earn more snaps with a strong preseason, starting with the Falcons' opener against the Lions on Aug. 8.