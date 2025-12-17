Trice (knee) has been ruled out for the remainder of the season, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Trice is now in line to miss all of Atlanta's 2025 campaign due to a knee injury originally sustained in the 2024 preseason. The 2024 third-round pick from Washington has still yet to make his NFL debut. While he remains sidelined for the remainder of the season, expect Jalon Walker, James Pearce and Leonard Floyd to handle the Falcons' top pass-rush duties.