The Falcons placed Trice (knee) on injured reserve Thursday, Tori McElhaney of the team's official site reports.

Head coach Raheem Morris told reporters Thursday that Trice aggravated the same knee that kept him sidelined for the entire 2024 season. While there's hope that Trice can return after the Week 5 bye, Morris noted that a procedure on the knee might be needed, and that decision will be discussed over the coming days, per McElhaney.