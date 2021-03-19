Copeland (pectoral) signed a one-year deal with the Falcons on Friday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Prior to suffering a pectoral injury during Week 7's game, Copeland logged 12 tackles through his six games with the Patriots in 2020. The veteran linebacker will aim to compete for a starting spot with Atlanta.
