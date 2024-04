The Falcons selected Dorlus in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 109th overall.

Dorlus led Oregon in sacks last season with 5.0 and had at least one sack in all five collegiate seasons with the Ducks. A multi-time first-team All-Pac-12 pass rusher, Dorlus brings a ton of positional flexibility to an Atlanta defensive line that has routinely struggled to generate pressure without blitzing in recent years.