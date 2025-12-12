default-cbs-image
Dorlus (groin) is active for Thursday's game against Tampa Bay, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

Dorlus was sidelined by a groin injury in Week 14, but he logged limited practices ahead of Thursday's game against Tampa Bay. That will be enough for him to suit up, and he should serve as one of Atlanta's top pass rushers.

