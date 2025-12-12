Falcons' Brandon Dorlus: Cleared for TNF
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dorlus (groin) is active for Thursday's game against Tampa Bay, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.
Dorlus was sidelined by a groin injury in Week 14, but he logged limited practices ahead of Thursday's game against Tampa Bay. That will be enough for him to suit up, and he should serve as one of Atlanta's top pass rushers.
More News
-
Falcons' Brandon Dorlus: Listed as questionable•
-
Falcons' Brandon Dorlus: Estimated as limited again Tuesday•
-
Falcons' Brandon Dorlus: Sidelined by groin issue•
-
Falcons' Brandon Dorlus: Remains on injury report•
-
Falcons' Brandon Dorlus: Manages full practice Thursday•
-
Falcons' Brandon Dorlus: Still dealing with oblique issue•