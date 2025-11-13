Falcons' Brandon Dorlus: Dealing with oblique issue
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dorlus (oblique) did not practice Wednesday, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.
Dorlus has sacks in consecutive games, showing no sign of being slowed by injury. However, he appeared on Wednesday's injury report and his participation will now be worth watching or the rest of the week.
More News
-
Falcons' Brandon Dorlus: Notches sack in loss•
-
Falcons' Brandon Dorlus: Multiple sacks in loss•
-
Falcons' Brandon Dorlus: Makes impact during SNF•
-
Falcons' Brandon Dorlus: Past abdomen issue•
-
Falcons' Brandon Dorlus: Won't play vs. Carolina•
-
Falcons' Brandon Dorlus: Dealing with abdomen injury•