Dorlus (illness/shoulder) did not participate in practice Thursday, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

Dorlus accounted for two tackles, including one sack, in the Falcons' Week 15 win, but has not practiced in back-to-back days to open the week. The 24-year-old is in danger of missing Week 16 if he is unable to practice in any form Friday. Ruke Orhorhoro (groin), who was limited in practice Thursday, is listed as the next man up behind Dorlus. Should neither of them be available, Kentavius Street could see an increased role against the Cardinals.