Dorlus (knee) has been ruled out for the remainder of Monday night's contest against the Rams, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

Dorlus recorded a sack of Matthew Stafford on the Rams' first offensive play of the second half before later suffering a left knee injury during the possession. The defensive lineman had to be helped off the field, and he was putting hardly any pressure on his left leg, per McElhaney. In his absence, Elijah Garcia is a top candidate to see an increased workload on the defensive line versus Los Angeles.