Dorlus (groin) was deemed a limited participant in Tuesday's practice walkthrough.

Dorlus was also estimated as limited for Monday's walkthrough. He didn't play Sunday against the Seahawks due to a groin issue, and with a quick turnaround ahead of Thursday's battle against the Bucs, he's in danger of missing a second straight game. However, Dorlus' status for that contest should become more clear with Wednesday's practice report.