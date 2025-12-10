Falcons' Brandon Dorlus: Estimated as limited again Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dorlus (groin) was deemed a limited participant in Tuesday's practice walkthrough.
Dorlus was also estimated as limited for Monday's walkthrough. He didn't play Sunday against the Seahawks due to a groin issue, and with a quick turnaround ahead of Thursday's battle against the Bucs, he's in danger of missing a second straight game. However, Dorlus' status for that contest should become more clear with Wednesday's practice report.
